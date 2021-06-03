The Smallest Island in New York You’ve Never Heard Of

Rat Island is one of the smallest islands in New York and it rests in the shadow of Manhattan, one of the biggest islands in the world. The name suggests that it's infested by rodents. Truth is, this island is so small that boats couldn't see it at night and residents would use rattles as warning sounds. That is where the name Rat Island comes from.

Today Rat Island is owned by Alex Shcibli, who purchased the land with a friend via auction for approximately $176,000. Rumor has it that Ivanka Trump expressed interest in buying the island but was unable to secure the last privately owned island in New York City.

