The Hudson Valley Mourning Loss Of Popular, Retired Butcher

Ralph Baldassarri ran Ralph's Butcher Boys in Carmel, NY for many years.

According to his obituary from Cargain Funeral Homes, Baldassari operated the beloved Ralph's Butcher Boys in Carmel, NY. His store was not just a place of business but a community hub where friends, family, and neighbors gathered. Ralph's presence behind the counter was a comforting constant, and his expert advice on cuts of meat was sought after by all who knew him.

Ralph's Butcher Boy was an icon in our Lake Carmel community from '78 til '94. He was loved by all who knew him. Ralph's wife Marie Baldassarri wrote in the Facebook group, CARMEL NEW YORK'S GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ralph had a passion for gardening. His gardens were a source of pride and joy, a physical manifestation of his patience, care, and dedication. Those who knew Ralph best would describe him as selfless, wise, and spirited. He lived life with a generous heart, always ready to lend a hand or share a word of wisdom.

I remember as a young kid being in Ralph's shop off rt 52 in Carmel next door to the beer distributor. I was there with my mother and I have a distinctive memory of looking around the shop at all the meats on display. My mother recounts the story of Ralph being gracious enough to donate meats to us for a family event many years ago when we were going through a difficult time.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a Memorial Visitation to honor and celebrate Ralph's life on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Cargain Funeral Home, 10 Fowler Avenue, Carmel, NY. Sincere condolences go out to Marie and all of Ralph's family and friends during this difficult time.

