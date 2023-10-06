Heavy Rain to Bring in Much Cooler Weather Across New York State

Many areas of New York saw well-above-average temperatures to begin the month of October. Some towns in the state even recorded record highs, as temperatures climbed to about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. But will New York state finally feel its first taste of autumn weather?

Meteorologists are saying a big cool-off is on the way, though many parts of the state should expect some heavy rains as we enter the weekend.

Parts of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey experienced dangerous flash flooding in late September, as anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of rain fell across the region.

The flooding promoted a State of Emergency declaration from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as record rains shut down highways, suspended subway services, and caused heavy delays at major airports across the area.

Hudson Valley Weather says that an area of low pressure will move through New York and the Northeast Friday and Saturday, with rain and thunderstorms arriving by later in the afternoon. The Post Standard reports that some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain through Saturday.

This could cause some areas where the ground is already saturated to experience some additional flooding, though nothing nearly as bad as last weekend is expected.

The rain and thundershowers should last through Saturday, but will begin to clear by Saturday night. according to The Weather Channel. Sunday will see cooler temps, with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Highs for the following week should remain in the low 60s, with a chance for scattered showers on and off through the coming days.