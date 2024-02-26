Who’s the Mariah Carey Loving Fan at the Radio Station?

A recent discovery yielded two Mariah Carey cd's in radio station vehicle.

Hey, I love all kinds of music. I mean personally, if you know me, you know I love all kinds of rock music from classic rock and 80s hair metal, to even pop music like Air Supply. So keep in mind, there's no judgement here. We're just trying to figure out (just out of curiosity) who on the radio staff has a love for Mariah Carey.

The discover came recently as I have been without wheels. My vehicle which I call the Rock n Roll Limo has been out of action, and I'm currently searching for new wheels. Thankfully I was told I could borrow one of the radio station vehicles in the meantime to get around. When I got into the station vehicle last week, I discovered there were two cd's in the center console.

attachment-Cd's in Console loading...

We wondered, what could it be? What cd's were just chillin' in the center console of the station vehicle? I had to find out.

attachment-Mariah Carey Cd's loading...

Upon closer observation we discovered that the two cd's were Mariah Carey cd's. Not one, but two Mariah Carey cd's. Who's could these be? Whover the cd's belonged to, they must have quite a love for the mega pop star. Referred to as the the "Songbird Supreme" by The Guinness book of World Records, she is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of music.

She has also been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas " for the enduring popularity of her holiday music, particularly the 1994 song "All I Want for Christmas Is You", which is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist. (Some can't stand the song actually but to each their own.)

So again no judgement here, we're just trying to figure out who on the staff has been cranking Mariah Carey cd's in the station vehicle. Is it one of the popular dj's on the airstaff? Perhaps one of the radio station road crew members that are always out and about at the station events? Perhaps a Mariah Carey loving salesperson at the radio station borrowed the vehicle, and left the cd's behind. Your guess is as good as mine, but until we can get a definite answer, this shall remain another Poughkeepse Mystery. And whoever solves this mystery will definitely be a Hero.