Army Sports Voice to Be Featured in Video Game

Longtime Army play-by-play announcer Rich DeMarco in new football video game.

The Army Black Knights football team, historically known as the Army Cadets, represents the United States Military Academy in college football. Army is a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member of the National Collegiate Atlhletic Associaiton (NCAA). The Black Knights play home games in Michie Stadium with a capacity of 38,000 at West Point, NY. Rich DeMarco is the well-known play-by-play guy of those games.

Rich DeMarco serves as the radio play-by-play voice for Black Knights football broadcasts, and also hosts Army's weekly football radio show. During the winter months, DeMarco calls the radio play-by-play of Army's men's basketball team. He was behind the microphone for the Black Knights' NCAA women's basketball tournament appearance in 2006, and was part of the broadcast team for Army's NCAA appearance in 2014. DeMarco also handles play-by-play duties for Army's baseball team - broadcasting NCAA Tournament games in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2013 according to the Army Sports website.

Rich DeMarco Public Address Speaker in Long-Awaited New Video Game

According to northjersey.com, New Jersey native and Army Sports play-by-play guy Rich DeMarco will be the Public Address Speaker in a new sports video game. The new EA Sports College Football, which was last released back in july of 2013, will be out this summer.

EA Sports is a division of Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games. Formerly a marketing gimmick of Electronic Arts, in which they imitated real-life sports networks by calling themselves the "EA Sports Network" (EASN) with pictures or endorsements. It soon grew up to become a sub-label on its own, releasing successful game series such as EA Sports FC, PGA Tour, NHL, NBA Live, and Madden NFL.

Demarco graduated from Rutgers University in 1998 and is approaching his 20th anniversary with Army. He lent his voice for the role in the video game and successfully auditioned for EA (Electronic Arts). “How do you say no?” DeMarco said. “It’s one of the great, great video games, and how awesome that it’s coming back. Just being part of it is so amazing.” As far as the game goes, without giving too much away, he added “we got into a number of specific things that fans can expect from their home stadiums – that you only hear there. The goal of this game was to make it as authentic as possible.”

According to reports, the video game is expected to return to shelves on July 12, 2024, ending the more than 10-year hiatus.

