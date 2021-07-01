Step Back In Time: Explore An Old Abandoned Radio Station In Whitesboro

It cannot be confirmed, but the vibes walking through this building could certainly make you believe it isn't just abandoned but haunted too.

This is what is referred to as "the old building". The old building is actually still owned by our parent company. It is currently used to house one of our sister stations transmitters, but that is it. In other words, this building is pretty much unoccupied. Abandoned. It is completely creepy, and definitely a major step back in time. Some rooms are completely empty, while others are filled with random things from decades past.

Walking in you are immediately given a cold chill. This isn't due to an incredibly fancy and powerful air conditioning system. The building just feels off, if that makes sense? Almost as if it is indeed haunted. Maybe by the ghost of DJ past? Back when DJ's actually spun vinyl instead of hitting play on a computer screen.

The building itself is rich in history. It began its use for us in 1948 when it housed WIBX. Think about that, a news station called this building home for nearly 6 decades. Things covered on the airwaves from this building include the Kennedy Assassination, Watergate, and the Vietnam War. It survived the cold war, and DJs were left stunned here on September 11th, 2001.

It stopped being used as a full-time radio station some 15 or so years ago. It very much so could be confused for a radio station from years beyond that. Take a look inside an old abandoned radio station in Whitesboro.

Creepy Abandoned Radio Station In Whitesboro The one thing that pictures will never be able to help you fathom is the incredibly eerie vibe this building throws off. There are random noises you will hear every now and then that freak you out. Cobwebs everywhere you turn and an old smell of dust that you just cannot mistake.

