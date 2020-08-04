Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Canceled

This doesn't look good for the holiday season in New York.

We're still getting over everything basically being canceled this summer around the Hudson Valley like SplashDown Beach staying closed for the season and none of the county fairs going on as planned.

While we don't want to jump ahead of ourselves, but I think we can all agree that with New York doing rather well when it comes to following the COVID rules and regulations we are pretty hopeful that by the winter things will start getting back to normal.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look that way.

The New York Post is reporting that the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rocketts is officially canceled for the 2020 holiday season.

This is the first time the show has been canceled since its creation back in 1933.

A representative for MSG Entertainment, who owns Radio City Music Hall, said in a statement "While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established.”

The New York Post is also reporting that MSG Entertainment is feeling the effects of COVID-19 and unfortunately laying off 350 of their employees.

How do you see the holiday season going this year? Will there be a Thanksgiving Day Parade? Black Friday Shopping?