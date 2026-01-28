Metro-North Plan for Albany Service Falls Apart

It looks like the big Metro-North expansion that was supposed to carry riders straight from Grand Central to Albany has officially been shelved.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that Amtrak will fully restore all Empire Service trains between New York City and Albany by early March, making the highly anticipated Metro-North run to Albany unnecessary.

Metro-North’s Albany Adventure Comes to an End

The plan to run Metro-North past Poughkeepsie had sparked a lot of excitement in the Hudson Valley. It would have been the first time in decades that the line pushed beyond Dutchess County, giving riders a second option to reach Albany.

But now that Amtrak has agreed to restore its suspended Empire Service trips earlier than expected, the railroad has told the state it will not sanction Metro-North’s temporary service to Albany.

Governor Hochul says she still supports long-term efforts to expand Metro-North beyond Poughkeepsie if the demand is there, but for now, the trains will stay put.

Amtrak is Back

Amtrak’s decision restores full service between Penn Station and Albany-Rensselaer, undoing the cuts made during repairs on the East River tunnels. Those repairs had forced riders to deal with sold-out trains and higher fares, prompting the state to look for backup options.

Nearly three million people use the Empire Service every year, and the Governor says restoring the full schedule is a “big win” that gives riders more capacity than before the tunnel work even began.

What It Means for Hudson Valley Riders

For commuters heading back from the city, nothing changes: Poughkeepsie remains the end of the line, and falling asleep on the train won’t send you two hours north.

For those who were hoping for a direct Metro-North ride to Albany, the idea is sadly off the table for now. But that doesn't mean it will never happen. Governor Hochul says she’ll keep pushing for better transit throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region, which may cause Metro-North to one day revisit the idea of service to Albany.

