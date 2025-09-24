‘Super Express’ Trains Between Poughkeepsie and NYC Coming to Metro-North

If you've ever sat on the train staring out at the Hudson, praying it would just move a little faster, you are about to get your wish.

Starting soon, Metro-North will be introducing new “super-express” trains on the Hudson Line that promise to considerably cut the ride between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement this week, calling it a major quality-of-life improvement for people in the Hudson Valley. For commuters or anyone heading into the city for a day trip, this means less time on the train and more time for yourself.

When do Super Express Trains Begin on the Metro-North Hudson Line?

The new schedule begins Sunday, October 5. For the first time, five trains will make the trip in under 90 minutes. Non-express trips can run close to two hours, so the difference is significant.

For current express train riders, the new service means saving as much as 7 minutes in each direction. That can add up to more than an hour of time back every week.

Metro-North Super Express Schedule Starting October 5

Here are some of the highlights of the new Super Express train.

The 6:08 a.m. train from Poughkeepsie will nowrun in 89 minutes with stops at New Hamburg, Beacon, and Harlem-125th.

The 6:44 a.m. train will also arrive in 89 minutes, seven minutes faster than before.

Evening trains leaving Grand Central at 5:09 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:12 p.m. will all reach Poughkeepsie in just 88 minutes.

Technology Used to Cut Train Times on Metro-North

Metro-North did more than shift around a few departure times. The railroad used GPS and signal data, along with specialized simulation software, to create new express paths. Upgrades to the line’s signaling system also allow trains to run faster and spend less time slowed by restrictions.

Another factor is the addition of new Siemens Charger locomotives. These engines are faster, more efficient, and will help keep the Hudson Line running on schedule.

Good News for Hudson Valley Day-Trippers Too

Commuters are not the only ones who benefit from the new schedule. Metro-North is also bringing back the popular “Leaf Peeper” trains this fall. Between October 5 and November 9, five extra weekend trains will run between Grand Central, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, making it easier for city visitors to see the Hudson Valley during peak foliage season.

The holiday season will also see extra trains for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Shorter Trips Will Improve Quality of Life for Hudson Valley Residents

Governor Hochul said while the new service will help economic growth across the state, its bigger impact will be improving daily life for riders. For anyone who spends hours each week on the train, cutting even 15 minutes off a commute is a real improvement. It could mean more time for coffee at home in the morning, an earlier dinner with family, or simply a shorter trip back after a long day in the city.

So the next time you make the journey between the Hudson Valley and Manhattan, make sure to plan ahead so you can figure out what you're going to do with all of that extra time.

