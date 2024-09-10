See Hudson Valley Fire Department Respond to Scary Off-Road Accident

It has been an interesting time to say the absolute least for Hudson Valley drivers in recent times. In recent months, a number of noteworthy accidents have taken place requiring emergency attention. Yet another accident occurred over the weekend, luckily it appears that this one did not end as badly as it looked.

Off-Road Rescue in Mahopac Falls

This latest incident took place over the past weekend. At approximately 1:40am on Saturday September 7, 2024, members of the Mahopac Falls Fire Department as well as Mahopac Falls EMS and Carmel Police were dispatched to an area on Nicholas Way for a single-car motor vehicle accident.

According to the report from the Mahopac Falls Fire Department, which was issued via their own website and through their Facebook page, responding personnel were made aware of a "possible entrapment" at the scene, meaning that an individual may be trapped in the vehicle.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they discovered the crashed vehicle off the road, up what appears to be some type of embankment and logged in a wooded area. More importantly they found that no individuals were trapped in the vehicle.

EMS officials on the scene were able to take the unidentified driver of the vehicle to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Firefighters at the scene remained at the location for approximately two hours to ensure the area's safety before later returning and having the vehicle extracted.

More Hudson Valley Accidents

While it appears that this accident ended in a much better way than it could have, many of the other recent accidents in the Hudson Valley have not ended as well. One of these accidents occurred at the end of August and what initially may have been an accident very quickly became a crime.

On Thursday August 29, 2024 an elderly man was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run in the Town of Woodstock. New York State Police responded to and have been actively investigating the incident.

From what we currently know, the elderly man identified as 68-year old Kingston resident Mark Segall was riding his bike while traveling south on State Route 375 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene and as a result, Segall was left seriously injured in the incident. Latest reports say that Segall had been listed in "critical but stable condition" at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

Our full coverage of this incident can viewed by accessing the provided link above. These mentioned incidents are just a couple of the numerous vehicular accidents that have occurred in recent months on Hudson Valley roads, some of which have even resulted in fatalities.

