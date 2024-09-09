Hudson Valley roads have been hazardous if not a treacherous place to be on in recent weeks and months. In recent time, a number of incredibly serious accidents have occurred leaving a number of people injured and in some cases the accidents have resulted in fatalities.

One of the latest roadway incidents that has taken place occurred in Ulster County and it has resulted in the New York State Police opening an investigation.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hit and Run in Woodstock

The incident in question was a hit and run event that occurred at the end of August in the Town of Woodstock. On the night of Thursday August 29, 2024 68-year old Kingston resident Mark Segall was riding his bike while traveling south on State Route 375 approaching the intersection of Maverick Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was around 9pm and when Segall was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and Segall was seriously injured in the event.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Medical personnel arrived to the scene and were successfully able to transport Segall to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he is currently listed as being in "critical but stable condition". The press release did not specifically list what injuries Segall suffered in the event.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Police are actively investigating this case and are accepting information from the public. In anyone has information regarding this investigation, they may contact State Police in Middletown at (845)344-5300 and refer to case # NY2400608449.

Hazardous Hudson Valley Roads

As it was mentioned previously, this is just one of a number serious accidents that have taken place recently on Hudson Valley Roads. Last week a particularly devastating accident occured in the Town of Wappinger on Labor Day.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

The accident involved a motorcyclist and another car resulting in the operators of each vehicle being seriously injured. The male motorcyclist was found unconscious in the middle of the road, while the female driver was trapped inside her damaged car.

Continue Reading: New Information Revealed in Serious Dutchess County Labor Day Crash

After emergency services attended to the injured individuals in the wreck, New York State Police also arrived to this scene and began an investigation. They determined that the male motorcyclist ran a red light while the female driver was in the process of making a left turn, leading to the crash.

Get our free mobile app

The latest information on this incident came from the New York State Police who released the identity of the male motorcyclist, who subsequently passed away from the injuries he sustained.

Our full coverage of this incident from the initial report to the update issued by the NYSP can be found by accessing the provided link above.

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires During dry and warm weather, we face a higher possibility of brush fires. Here are some vital tips to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews