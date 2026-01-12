A supporter of ICE reportedly assaulted elderly Dutchess County citizens holding a peaceful protest on Saturday.

Assemblyman Anil Beephan shared the graphic account on social media, demanding an end to hate and intolerance of opposing views.

Senior Citizens Attacked in Pawling, New York

Beephan reposted a message from one of the alleged victims of the attack on Saturday, recounting the violent actions that took place after seven elderly protestors gathered on the side of a street holding homemade signs.

According to the posting, the residents, all over the age of 70 with some in their 80s, were holding signs to protest the actions of ICE. Examples of the slogans included "Control ICE" and "Renee Good - Never Forget".

One of the victims said that a woman pulled up to the protesters and began screaming at them. Shocked, they reportedly just stood there as the woman got out of her car and approached one of the senior citizens, tearing up her sign and "assaulting her". The victim says the woman then came up to her and punched her in the chest, knocking her to the ground.

After falling, the attacker allegedly picked up the protester's phone and threw it. Before fleeing the scene, the person reportedly attacked another 80-year-old, destroying her glasses and also throwing her phone.

Lawmaker Denounces Violent Incident in Pawling, New York

Beephan shared an official proclamation that he drafted on Sunday, declaring that violence, threats, and intimidation have no place in the Hudson Valley.

Whether driven by national issues, antisemitism, or any other form of hate, we as a small-town Dutchess County community stand united in rejecting these actions and these sentiments.

Attacker Reportedly Identified by Police

Witnesses took note of the woman's license plate number before she fled the scene. According to the account of the attack, police were able to track down the attacker, but as of Monday morning, there has been no information released to the public about the identity of the person or her account of the incident.

As for the elderly protesters, aside from a hurt knee and other minor injuries, they appear to be physically ok. Unfortunately, the one older woman whose glasses were destroyed is an artist. It appears that she will have to wait to return to her work until she gets a new pair of glasses.