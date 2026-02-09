Marist Alum Sets Super Bowl Record; Robbed of MVP Title

The Super Bowl was dominated by a graduate of Marist University, who many say was robbed of the recognition he deserved.

Jason Myers, the former Red Fox kicker, became the defining player of Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The Marist University alum started his career as an undrafted free agent put on a historic performance that has landed him in the record books.

Myers scored 17 points in Seattle’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots by kicking five field goals and two extra points. In fact, Myers was the only person who put any points on the board for the entire first half of the game. That set a new Super Bowl record for most kicking points in a game and matched the mark for field goals in a single title game. Nobody had ever hit five field goals in the championship game before this year.

Myers also topped 200 points on the season and playoffs combined, another NFL first for any player.

Fans Say Myers Should Have Been Named MVP

Even though Myers’ scoring was more than enough to give Seattle a comfortable lead in the first half and keep the scoreboard ticking all night, the official Super Bowl MVP award went to Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker rushed for 135 yards and added 26 receiving, becoming the first running back to win MVP in nearly three decades.

But talk on social media tells a different story. Seahawks fans and neutral observers alike are still arguing Myers should have been MVP. One Instagram fan summed it up bluntly: “Five field goals and an NFL record — and he doesn’t get MVP? Myers is the true Super Bowl MVP.”

DraftKings even posted an interesting statistic, showing that the Marist alum scored more points in the Super Bowl than every single graduate of the University of Alabama to ever appear in the championship.

A Special Teams Star in the Spotlight

Kickers rarely get the spotlight. In fact, no kicker had ever been named Super Bowl MVP before. Quarterbacks have dominated the award, with a handful of defensive and offensive playmakers breaking through, but special teams hardly ever get that nod.

That history has some fans wondering whether position bias played a role in Myers missing out. In a game where offense struggled and defenses ruled, Myers was the only Seahawk scoring through much of the night.

All of this debate doesn't change the fact that Myers’ performance is now a part of NFL history. While it may not be a trophy, it's a legacy that will live forever in the record books.