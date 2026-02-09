A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he fired a shotgun at someone at a stop light.

On February 4, at 4 p.m., according to police, Knowledge Montgomery, 23, approached a vehicle sitting in traffic at a red light near Flatbush Avenue and Tietjen Street in Kingston and fired multiple rounds into the driver. Montgomery then reportedly fled the area in another vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Police said the victim was a 30-year-old male, was transported to and treated at a local hospital for serious, but not fatal injuries. He was the target of the shooting, according to police.

During the investigation, police were alerted that Montgomery was located in the Ramada Inn on Route 300 in Newburgh.

Newburgh Ramada Inn Newburgh Ramada Inn loading...

Knowledge R. Montgomery, 23, was arrested on February 6 and charged with:

Felony Attempted Murder

Felony second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

The Felony of first-degree Attempted Assault

Kingston PD Kingston PD loading...

He was arraigned Saturday and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $100,000 Cash Bail / $200,000 secured bond/ $500,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation remains open and continuing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the City of Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-8404.