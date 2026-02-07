A 39-year-old Beekman woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a car on Route 55.

Marissa L. Burke was hit at 11:45 a.m. while crossing Route 55, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Burke had just exited a Dutchess County LOOP bus near Gardner Hollow Road when the fatal car-pedestrian crash happened. She was hit by a westbound 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and then transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured, and officials say the bus was not involved in the crash.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates the primary factor appears to be failure to yield on the part of the pedestrian.

No charges were filed, but the investigation remains ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

Route 55 was closed for three hours Thursday, February 5, as investigators worked the scene.

Pedestrian Safety Tips

According to national safety organizations including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and AAA, pedestrians can reduce their risk by following these safety recommendations:

Use marked crosswalks and intersections whenever available

Wait for a safe gap in traffic and never assume drivers will stop

Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the roadway

Be especially cautious when exiting buses, as traffic may continue moving in other lanes

Avoid distractions like phones or headphones while crossing

Wear bright or reflective clothing to remain visible, even during daytime hours

Safety officials stress that heightened awareness from both pedestrians and drivers is critical on high-speed or heavily traveled roads.