If you were out around the Hudson Valley over Super Bowl weekend, you may have noticed flags lowered across New York. The tribute had nothing to do with the big game. Instead, it was in honor of someone who dedicated his life to protecting others.

Canva/Adzima Funeral Home Canva/Adzima Funeral Home loading...

Remembering Charlie Hall

Flags were flown at half-staff on Saturday throughout New York after the tragic death of corrections officer Charles Hall Jr. According to his obituary, Hall grew up in Stratford and began serving his country long before he entered the correctional field. Hall was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he earned several commendations for his service. His time in the military shaped much of his professional life. Family members say he carried those values into every job he held.

After leaving the Air Force, Hall went on to serve the State of New York through a long and dedicated career in corrections. He worked at several facilities before spending his final years at Five Points. Colleagues described him as steady, dependable and the type of officer others looked to during difficult moments. His work with the Crisis Intervention Unit placed him in situations that required calm judgment and strong leadership. Those who worked alongside him say he provided both.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why Flags Were Lowered Across New York State This Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state buildings to fly at half staff on Saturday, February 7, in honor of Correction Officer Charles “Charlie” Hall Jr. Hall suffered a medical emergency while on duty at Five Points Correctional Facility and later passed away.

The governor praised his commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and noted his important role in the facility’s Crisis Intervention Unit, a team specifically trained to respond to dangerous and unpredictable events inside the prison system.

Hall is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his daughter Lauren and his son Andrew.