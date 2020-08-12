Prime Poughkeepsie Taco Bell Location Up For Sale

A highly trafficked Poughkeepsie Taco Bell is on the market and could be a good investment for the right person. While the building is for sale, MUY Brands LLC holds the 20-year absolute lease on the property. This means the tenant is responsible for building maintenance and taxes.

No word on whether owning the building means free unlimited tacos. You'll have to work that deal out for yourself.

For more information, you can link up with the real estate listing on Loopnet. MUY Brands LLC is owned by MUY Companies and owns and operates 770 restaurants including Taco Bells, Wendys, and Pizza Hut franchises. According to its website, the company began in 2003 and has grown to employ over 25,000 people.