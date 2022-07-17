Celebrate "Pride In July" at Barton Orchards on July 23rd from 4pm to 10pm! You can win a pair of VIP Tickets to the event. The VIP Experience (for guests 21 and older) includes General Admissions, Pride in July T-Shirt, Pin and Souvenir Glass, reserved seating near the main stage for the drag show, and access to the air conditioned private VIP Room. Access to the VIP Room runs until 9pm. From 4pm to 7pm, enjoy complementary food and open bar including wine, beer, and speciality drinks,

Pride in July

The Pride in July Festival will have a wide variety of live entertainment celebrating inclusion in the Hudson Valley, raising awareness and support for Dutchess County Pride Center and other local LGBTQ+ Community Resource Groups. The gates open at 4pm, and their amazing drag shows will begin at 6pm. There will be performances and special appearances from Barbara Streetsand & Summer Orlando, Yasmin Delano, and Jan Sport from Ru Paul's Drag Race!

Pride in July will also be hosting an Amateur Drag Contest with a grand prize of $1,000! Don't miss the Mermaids, Stormtroopers, drag story time, a mechanical bull, the "Hey Girl, Hey Ride," Superior Sounds DJ's, and fireworks to end the night with a bang!

Events and Activites

4pm - 7pm: Hey Girl, Hay Rides

5pm: Drag Story Time with Summer Orlando & Barbara Streetsand

5:30pm: Family Meet & Greet hosted by Dutchess Pride

4pm - 6pm: Amateur Frag Show Elimination Rounds, hosted by Nikki Star and Jatia Sky at the Entrance. Stage Registration is from 4pm - 5pm. Please bring a flash drive with two song options, up to three minutes each song. The flash drive must be clearly labeled with the song names and your name.

9:45 (weather permitted): Fireworks!

5pm - 10pm: Superior Sounds DJ on the Main stage with Drag Queen performances starting at 6pm