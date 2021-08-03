Priceless Guitar to Sell at New York Auction-Signed by 8 Guitar Gods

Photo by Diego Catto on Unsplash

How awesome would it be to have a guitar signed by Eddie Van Halen? That would be priceless! Even better if it's also signed by Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana, Slash, Neil Young, Edge and Pete Townshend! Sounds too good to be true but it's not.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse will hold it's 25th Anniversary Silent Auction "Brew at the Zoo" on Friday August 6th. This auction will feature autographed guitars, albums, movie posters and more! The in-person event is SOLD OUT but the online auction is open for bidding now!

Get our free mobile app

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s missions of exceptional animal care, wildlife conservation, nature education and saving endangered species. Check out some of the amazing items available for bid.

Awesome Auction Autographs

Check out these auction items autographed by some of the most famous people in the world.

New York's Classic Rock Concerts - Summer 2021

Concerts are back and there are a ton of great Classic Rock shows to catch from Saratoga to Syracuse this summer.

Iconic Woodstock '69 Stage

The iconic Woodstock Music & Arts Fair stage found in a paddleball court. Now you can own your "peace".
Filed Under: Aerosmith, auction, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, New York, Rosamond Gifford Zoo, star trek, star wars, syracuse
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top