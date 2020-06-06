Powerful Images from Poughkeepsie’s ‘We Can’t Breathe’ Protest

Many Hudson Valley residents gathered to protest the death of George Floyd and racial injustice this past week. Hundreds showed up in downtown Poughkeepsie to show their support and the photos are very powerful.

Several demonstrations have been happening throughout the Hudson Valley and all over the country.

Though some of the protests have escalated into violence and unrest, Poughkeepsie's large protest was reported to be mostly civil. Hundreds marched from Harriet Tubman Park in Poughkeepsie to the Mid-Hudson Bridge and to the arterial.

"I’m extremely proud of the people that marched for this horrific situation and I’m equally pleased with how the police handled the situation. The police were dealt a lot of crap and took it on the chin like pros," photographer David Boccio said.

Here are some photos from the protest from captured through Boccio's lens and that of fellow local photographer Tyler J. Blodgett.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: