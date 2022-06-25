Poughkeepsie’s Newest Place to Live Set to Hold Lottery for Exclusive Apartments

Want to call one of Dutchess County's newest apartment complexes home?

It's been happening for some time now, the revitalization of the city of Poughkeepsie, New York. We've seen new businesses open and one of the bigger projects that has been going on for a while is the transformation of the corner of Academy Street and Route 44/55.

Back in May, we told you about the $13 million project that has turned one of Poughkeepsie's biggest eyesores into an exclusive place to eat, shop, and now live. The Academy is set to open for business on June 24th and according to its Facebook page, not only will we all be able to eat and shop but anyone interested in calling the Academy home needs to submit their information ASAP to be included in a lottery to secure an exclusive apartment.

The Academy/Facebook The Academy/Facebook loading...

The Academy Lofts

Located at 33-35 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, the Academy will feature 28 affordable housing options including 6 studios, 10 one-bedroom units, and 12 two-bedroom units. Units feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, modern design finishes, and much more. Rent for each unit will vary with studios starting around $1000 a month, one-bedrooms ranging from $1200-$2100, and two bedrooms ranging from $1500-$2700.

Get our free mobile app

Academy/Facebook Academy/Facebook loading...

Am I Eligible?

To be eligible for a unit applicants must meet certain household income criteria that range depending on the size of the unit they are interested in. Anyone interested must fill out an application, which can be obtained by calling Baxter's Gladys Stephenson at 845-648-3633.

Once filled out applicants will submit it through the mail and must have it postmarked no later than July 10, 2022. Applications received on time, with all required information, will then be entered into a lottery for units. The lottery will take place on July 18, 2022, with a move-in date of September 1, 2022. You can find all the listings available online here.

This Literal Castle for Sale has a Lagoon, Infinity Pool, and FOUR Kitchens Live like royalty in this lakeside castle in Orange County, NY