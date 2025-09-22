What You Need to Know About Change in Poughkeepsie Water
Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor gives details on changes to Poughkeepsie water and whether or not its safe to drink.
Poughkeepsie's drinking water comes from the Hudson River and is treated by the Poughkeepsie Water Treatment Facility to meet all state and federal standards. While the water quality is high, the Hudson River Estuary can have higher chloride and sodium levels, especially during dry periods. Homes with older plumbing built before 1986 may experience lead contamination, which is not from the treatment plant itself but from the pipes within the home.
Poughkeepsie Town Supervisor Rebecca Edwards released a message on the official Ton of Poughkeepsie Town Hall Facebook page with detailed information regarding changes to Poughkeepsie water that sometimes happens in September.
