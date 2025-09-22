What You Need to Know About Change in Poughkeepsie Water

Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor gives details on changes to Poughkeepsie water and whether or not its safe to drink.

Poughkeepsie's drinking water comes from the Hudson River and is treated by the Poughkeepsie Water Treatment Facility to meet all state and federal standards. While the water quality is high, the Hudson River Estuary can have higher chloride and sodium levels, especially during dry periods. Homes with older plumbing built before 1986 may experience lead contamination, which is not from the treatment plant itself but from the pipes within the home.

Poughkeepsie Town Supervisor Rebecca Edwards released a message on the official Ton of Poughkeepsie Town Hall Facebook page with detailed information regarding changes to Poughkeepsie water that sometimes happens in September.

A message from Supervisor Edwards:

With drought conditions across New York state, the river is experiencing a shift that sometimes happens in September: the line between fresh and salt water has moved north to Poughkeepsie. As a result the City / Town Joint Water Treatment Facility, which draws our water from the river, is experiencing elevated levels of sodium and chloride. Here is information from the water plant: Your water may taste and smell different than usual but it is safe to drink. Individuals on salt-restricted diets should be aware that your water may be contributing more sodium to your diet than usual. Monitors will continue keeping watch on the situation and will let everyone know when sodium and chloride levels return to normal. That should happen when locations north of us get substantial rain.

With these drought conditions and changes in the river, parts of the Hudson are also experiencing a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) in the vicinity of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. Riverkeeper and other organizations, as well as health authorities, are testing to learn more. The HAB may affect areas downstream, including tidal portions of tributaries. Not all areas may be affected or affected to the same degree. As with the salt-line shift, we don’t know how long this will last. Again, our drinking water is fully treated and safe to drink. But anyone who might have direct contact with raw river water (ingestion, inhaling, or skin contact) should exercise caution. Exposure to HAB algae can cause rashes or stomach upset; in rare cases it can cause liver or neurological damage.

Dogs that swim in waters affected by HABs have died. It is therefore recommended that residents and pets avoid contact with untreated Hudson River water.

If the Town receives any official health notices based on the HAB I will pass them along right away. In the meantime, the Town has posted signs at direct points of public contact with the river, including Town parks and the boathouses, and are reaching out to contact marinas and other sites on the river. Let’s hope for good rains soon.

Supervisor Rebecca Edwards

