Did You Correctly Answer This Poughkeepsie Related Jeopardy Question?

Poughkeepsie was the subject of a question on Jeopardy just last week.

Poughkeepsie has been brought up during the popular television show Jeopardy on numerous occasions over the years. Its always cool to hear the city you live in get a mention on Jeopardy or on any television show for that matter. It seems to happen pretty often actually.

Jeopardy! has been a syndicated show for ABC's owned-and-operated stations since 1992. The show was originally created by Merv Griffin and first aired on NBC in 1964. Alex Trebek hosted the show for over 36 years until his death in 2021.

Jeopardy! an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show is a quiz competition that reverses the traditional question-and-answer format of many quiz shows. Rather than being given questions, contestants are instead given general knowledge clues in the form of answers and they must identify the person, place, thing, or idea that the clue describes, phrasing each response in the form of a question.

A recent episode of Jeopardy! that broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 13th had a Poughkeepsie mention. Poughkeepsie Pop Culture Facebook page posted about the Poughkeepsie mention with a YouTube video link.

Creator of "The Sex Lives of College Girls", Mindy Kaling Loved Shooting in "Beautiful" Poughkeepsie At This College. The Answer: Vassar College.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is an American teen comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling (Kaling first gained recognition starring as Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom The Office, for which she also worked as a writer) and Justin Noble that premiered on HBO Max on November 18, 2021. In December 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on November 17, 2022. In December 2022, the series was renewed for a third season which is slated to premiere on November 21, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The series follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshman roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont (filmed in Poughkeepsie at Vassar College), covering their sexually active lifestyle as they deal with the struggles and hardships of college and adulthood.

Debunking Popular Reddit Thread That There Are No Grocery Stores in Poughkeepsie, NY A popular reddit thread claims that there are no grocery stores, markets, or drug stores in Poughkeepsie, and I'm here to tell you that is simply not true. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

LEGO Builder Recreates Iconic Poughkeepsie Cast Iron Buildings Out of LEGO Over 30,000 LEGO pieces were used to recreate the Poughkeepsie Cast Iron Building piece by Life in Pieces Studio. Gallery Credit: Jess