Poughkeepsie Town Supervisor Replaced, but Only for Today

The headline is true, even if it is a little deceiving. Today, and today only, the Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor’s office is being taken over. Don't worry, it’s not a hostile takeover. As a matter of fact, it’s a very festive one. The supervisor for today is none other than Santa Claus, and you and your family are invited to join in the celebration.

Santa Claus will be taking over the Poughkeepsie Town Supervisor's Office at Town Hall on 1 Overocker Road from 11 AM - 3 PM today. Bring the kids to visit the town offices for fun holiday treats, holiday decorations, and even a visit with Supervisor Santa Claus. You'll be able to visit town offices at three different locations today. You can go to Town Hall at 1 Overocker Road, the Town Highway Department at 8 Burnett Blvd, or the Town Police Department at 19 Tucker Drive. There will be festivities at all three locations.

In spite of the headline, this is not an article about any kind of nasty politics in the Town of Poughkeepsie. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The Santa Takeover is a great way to kick off the weekend with your family, a fun way to start celebrating the week leading to Christmas, and it also gives your kids a sense of community. And that's something that stays with them always.

The celebrations begin at 11 AM today and run through 3 PM. For more information about today’s festivities, and to learn more about the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department and future events, visit the website.

