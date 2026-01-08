NYSP: Teen Arrested After Police Find a Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop

NYSP: Teen Arrested After Police Find a Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop

NEW YORK STATE POLICE

A teenager was arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie Wednesday evening when police say the minor was in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

According to New York State Police, the Troop K Community Stabilization unit pulled over a vehicle driving northbound on Academy Street in the City of Poughkeepsie at 7:56 p.m. on January 7, 2026.

New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight

New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight

Read More: New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight | https://wpdh.com/new-york-upstate-arrest-woman-dog-car-cold-overnight-left/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

NEW YORK STATE POLICE
loading...
Police said they stopped the car for multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law and subsequently found a 16-year-old passenger reportedly in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.

The teen was charged with the following offenses:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a Class D felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony
  • Obstructing Governmental |Administration 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor

The 16-year-old was arraigned before the Dutchess County Youth Part and remanded to a juvenile secure facility with a $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.

Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, NY

Photo credit: Mikey Brown

Gallery Credit: Tigman

Categories: Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA