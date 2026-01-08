NYSP: Teen Arrested After Police Find a Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop
A teenager was arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie Wednesday evening when police say the minor was in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.
According to New York State Police, the Troop K Community Stabilization unit pulled over a vehicle driving northbound on Academy Street in the City of Poughkeepsie at 7:56 p.m. on January 7, 2026.
New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight
Read More: New York State Police Arrest Woman Who Left Dog In Car Overnight | https://wpdh.com/new-york-upstate-arrest-woman-dog-car-cold-overnight-left/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
Police said they stopped the car for multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law and subsequently found a 16-year-old passenger reportedly in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.
The teen was charged with the following offenses:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a Class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony
- Obstructing Governmental |Administration 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor
The 16-year-old was arraigned before the Dutchess County Youth Part and remanded to a juvenile secure facility with a $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.
Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, NY
Photo credit: Mikey Brown
Gallery Credit: Tigman