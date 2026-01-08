A teenager was arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie Wednesday evening when police say the minor was in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

According to New York State Police, the Troop K Community Stabilization unit pulled over a vehicle driving northbound on Academy Street in the City of Poughkeepsie at 7:56 p.m. on January 7, 2026.

Police said they stopped the car for multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law and subsequently found a 16-year-old passenger reportedly in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.

The teen was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a Class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony

Obstructing Governmental |Administration 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor

The 16-year-old was arraigned before the Dutchess County Youth Part and remanded to a juvenile secure facility with a $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.