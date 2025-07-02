Popular Hudson Valley Suicide Prevention Bike Run Canceled

The David D. D'Angelo Memorial Run has been canceled after 7 years.

An announcement was made back in April for the 8th Annual David D. D'Angelo Memorial Run which was set to take place at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie. It was previously scheduled for Arlington Bar & Grill, but organizers moved the location. The event has now been canceled.

David D. D'Angelo of Lagrangeville passed away back in 2013 at the age of 62. A 35 year member of the Steam Fitters and Sprinklers Local 669, Dave was a avid Giants and Mets fan, he loved to golf, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the river. He was also a member of the Pirate Canoe Club and he also loved the Arlington Grill and was a member of the Arlington Grill Hall of Fame.



The David D D'Angelo Foundation is a non-profit foundation that raises money throughout the year for good causes in the community. They have been awarded "top donor" to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Dutchess county in 2017 & 2018.

Nichole D'Angelo took to social media this week to announce that this year's David D. D'Angelo Memorial Run has been canceled.

David D. D'Angelo Foundation Important Announcement from The

To our incredible supporters, friends, and community:

After seven years of hosting our annual suicide prevention fundraiser, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news that this year’s event, originally scheduled for August 3rd, has been canceled.

D'Angelo went on to say that the decision was not made lightly. Every year, this event has served as more than just a fundraiser; it’s been a space for healing, unity, remembrance, and action. Suicide prevention is deeply personal to us, and it remains one of the most urgent and important issues we face. It’s why we started this journey in the first place. We’ve lost too many. And we've promised to never stay silent.

While we won’t gather in person this year, our mission doesn’t stop here. We’re using this time to reflect, regroup, and prepare to return even stronger; because the work doesn’t end with one event, and neither does our commitment to it.

We want to thank every single one of you who has walked beside us over the last 7 years. Whether you donated, attended, volunteered, or simply shared our message you’ve helped create something that truly made a difference. Your support has brought light to dark places.

If you or someone you love is struggling, please don’t wait. Reach out. Talk. There is always help. You are never alone.

With love and deep gratitude, The David D. D'Angelo Foundation

