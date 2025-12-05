Is This Popular Poughkeepsie Landmark Getting Demolished?

Its being reported that 2 acres by Vassar College is set for demolition and redevelopment.

The Juliet building on Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie, originally the historic Juliet Theater (1938-1990), is a landmark now owned by Vassar College, serving the Arlington district with businesses like the Vassar College Store and formerly various restaurants including a BurgerFi, Delta Pi Greek restaurant. and most recently Latin fusion restaurant La Vickyna.

The landmark building features a revitalized facade that blends old charm with new purpose, though future redevelopment plans by Vassar are underway, according to a report from Vassar College student newspaper The Miscellany News

Reports say that real estate partnership Arlington Capital Investors LLC (ACI), of which Vassar College is a 50 percent investor, is planning to demolish and redevelop 2.24 acres of land in downtown Arlington over the next two years. The businesses and housing currently on this land (including the Juliet building) will be closed or relocated, and two three-story buildings with retail and housing spaces will be built in their place.

The planned mixed-use buildings will reportedly consist of approximately 150 apartments and 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as an underground parking garage. Renderings submitted in the application show the new structures and the Juliet Building—which extends from the former La Vickyna to Savona’s Trattoria and Bar—creating a triangle around a central courtyard, with the new buildings standing multiple stories above the surrounding buildings.

Vassar Vice President for Finance and Administration Bryan Swarthout told The Miscellany News that as 50 percent partner in ACI, for major decisions, “Vassar’s vote is required to move forward.”

Personally, I thing this would be a terrible decision. The old Juliet building has been a mainstay at the corner of Raymond Ave and Collegeview Ave forever and it should be left as is, nobody should touch it. That's just my personal opinion, but I'm sure many would agree with me. This redevelopment plan is unnecessary as far as I'm concerned and I hope Vassar votes NO on this project.

