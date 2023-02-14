The Town of Newburgh Police Department has shared more details following an accident at a popular Newburgh ice cream shop.

Car Crashes Through Mary Jane's Dairy Bar

The Middle Hope Fire Department reports that on Saturday, February 11th, a car veered off route 9W and into the famous Mary Jane's Dairy Bar. Thankfully, no one was inside due to the fact that it is the ice cream off-season.

However, there were few details about what caused the driver to leave the road and hit the Dairy Bar. The Town of Newburgh Police Department shared more information about what exactly went down this week.

Poughkeepsie, NY Man Charged with DWI and More After Dairy Bar Accident

In a press release, the Town of Newburgh Police Department explains that 29-year-old Shayane Reynolds "was heading northbound on Rt 9W when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, traveled through Mary Janes parking lot, and struck the building."

The Poughkeepsie man was then taken to St Luke's Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

During the accident investigation, officials learned that Reynolds was driving with a suspended license which was revoked for a prior DWI.

According to the press release, after receiving treatment the 29-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony DWI

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Motor Vehicle 1st

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Motor Vehicle 2nd

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Motor Vehicle 3rd

Unlicensed Operation and several Vehicle and Traffic summonses.

The press release goes on to say that Reynolds was "processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Town Court."

Will Mary Jane's Dairy Bar Open in Time for the 2023 Ice Cream Season?

Mary Jane's Dairy Bar has released an official statement on their Facebook page, and thankfully it looks like they will be back and better than ever this spring. They write:

First and foremost we are thankful that no one was injured in Saturday’s incident. The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming and very much appreciated. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your love and support. Rest assured that Mary Jane’s will continue to be your local favorite for years to come.

MJ’s will be back and better than ever! We will keep all of our patrons posted for an adjusted opening date. We can’t wait to have you all with us again soon.

They also add "A huge thank you to all first responders and community members that assisted at the scene and continue to support us."

