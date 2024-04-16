Trendy Burger Joint Taking Over Shuttered Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Another trendy burger shop is headed to Poughkeepsie to take over a popular spot in the Arlington district.

It appears that burger places are popping up all over Poughkeepsie. Last month marked the grand opening of 21 Burgers and Wings' second location at the former J. Dominick's Trattoria on Route 44. The popular Wappingers burger joint took over the former restaurant after it announced it was closing in April of 2023. The building's white and green exterior has been painted dark grey and transformed into a burger paradise.

Plans are also being made to bring Moonburger to the Chestnut Mobile location on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. The plant-based burger chain has created a huge buzz at its other locations in Kingston and New Paltz and is now looking to convert carnivores in Poughkeepsie as the restaurant prepares for its grand opening.

Now, another popular burger joint is looking to burst into the Poughkeepsie scene with a second location of its hugely successful Beacon restaurant.

New Burger Joint Coming to Poughkeepsie, New York

Bluestone Kitchen + Bar suddenly shut its doors for the last time in November. On the same day it announced its closure, the restaurant located across from the Vassar College campus locked its doors shocking customers and angering those who had just recently purchased gift certificates.

The building at 15 Collegeview Avenue was formerly home to the second location of Fishkill's Tomato Cafe before transforming into Bluestone. The beautiful restaurant just steps from Vassar would seem to be the perfect place to launch a business, but for some reason has not been able to gain enough traction to succeed.

Now, a burger joint with a built-in following is getting ready to take over the restaurant hoping that the building's third time is a charm.

Meyer's Olde Dutch Coming to Poughkeepsie, New York

In 2017 Beacon's trendiest burger joint opened to rave reviews. Meyer's Olde Dutch Food & Such is a comfort food heaven. The Beacon hot spot has a menu focused on the staples; chicken, fries, hot dogs and, of course, burgers.

No proper Beacon pub crawl is complete without a stop at Meyer's Olde Dutch. The mile-high burgers have become something of legend and come in several decadent configurations. There's the chili burger that includes a heaping portion of coleslaw and an endless supply of napkins. Meat lovers can sink their teeth into the Pork & Bacon BBQ burger that piles on the proteins smothered in cheddar cheese and grilled onions.

Purists enjoy the classic New York State Special with a quarter-pound patty and muenster cheese. If you're a little hungrier, the double dutch includes an extra patty and all the fixings. Of course, none of their burgers would be complete without a heaping pile of Meyer's Olde Dutch famous hand-cut fries.

When Will Meyer's Olde Dutch Open in Poughkeepsie, New York?

According to the restaurant's website, burger lovers will not have to wait long until the grand opening of Meyer's Olde Dutch's second location. The restaurant at 15 Collegeview Avenue in Poughkeepsie will officially open for business on Wednesday, May 1. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11:30am to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 10pm.

