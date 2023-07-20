Have you heard the news? Your shopping experience is about to get more fun in the Hudson Valley.

One-stop shopping makes our busy lives convenient and less stressful. When our to-do lists are long and are on a schedule, it's helpful to get what we need in one location to save time.

Hudson Valley residents can experience a calmer lifestyle with the newest addition to a local mall. Makeup and beauty products now live under the same roof as a popular chain store that also sells almost everything that we could ever need from groceries to toiletries, games, clothing and more.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria Made An Announcement On Social Media Of A New Business That Opened



The Poughkeepsie Galleria has been a staple to Dutchess County, NY for many years. Those who visit can stop by the movies, grab something to eat, go shopping and attend one of their many events with entertainment.

Stores that exist at the Poughkeepsie Galleria include American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Forever 21, Kay Jewelers, Sephora and more.

Space Adventure, WOW! ARCADE, and IU Toys are some of the many hotspots that bring excitement to the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The Crafted Kup, 110 Grill and Charley's Philly Steaks are a few of the several places that keep us satisfied and fueled.

Over 100 stores can be found at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Recently, they made an announcement on social media about their newest store that opened in Target.

Ulta Beauty Opened In Target Located In The Poughkeepsie Galleria



Ulta Beauty is one of my favorite stores to shop in. It's easy to get excited about beauty, makeup, skincare and haircare under one roof. I also like how Ulta Beauty rewards their customers with coupons, points and free gifts occasionally.

Ulta Beauty is now located in the Target at The Poughkeepsie Galleria. This announcement was made on The Poughkeepsie Galleria's Facebook page.

"It's hereeeee! Ulta beauty is now open in Target!! (Psssst....go visit and find out how to get DOUBLE the Target/Ulta rewards points) Shop brands like #Truly , #TheOrdinary , #BareMinerals , #Morphe , and more! Then go upstairs to Sephora and try out their spa-grade services to help your products better apply to your hair and skin! Its a win-win! #Ultaintarget #makeup #services #sephora #partnerships"

What Do Hudson Valley Residents Feel About Ulta Beauty Opening In The Poughkeepsie Galleria's Target?



The Poughkeepsie Galleria posted pictures and an official announcement of Ulta Beauty opening in Target within the mall. Automatically, I thought that this was a genius idea and very convenient for Target and Ulta Beauty shoppers.

In the comments section of this post, Hudson Valley residents shared their opinions of the recent news.

"I find it exciting, one stop shopping at Target!! Love it!!" "ty❤️- Love @Target and Ulta Beauty!! Win win in my eyes—," "I’d rather go to the big store by Barnes & Noble"

Will you be visiting Ulta Beauty inside of Target located in the Poughkeepsie Galleria? Where is your ideal shopping destination within the Hudson Valley? Tell us below.

