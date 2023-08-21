City of Poughkeepsie Receives Over $300K For Fire Department

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department has received a $324,450 federal grant to purchase vital equipment that provides breathable air to firefighters when they are dealing with smoke, dangerous gases, and other airborne contaminants.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department which is led by Chief Joe Franco and Deputy Chief Vincent Parise is a 66-firefighter career-staffed department that protects 32,000 people living in an area of 5.72 square miles. We operate three fire stations that respond to over 5,000 calls per year. The city staffs three engines, two ladder trucks, and a shift commander’s vehicle 24/7. The city also has two reserve engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one utility truck, and two river marine units that can be put in service as needed.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department Receives Over $300K

The Fire Department has obtained the funding for Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses SCBA. This is the largest grant the Fire Department has ever received through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funds will cover the purchase of 34 new packs, 68 cylinders, and 34 face masks.

Get our free mobile app

Mayor Marc Nelson said,

“I want to thank our federal partners, including U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten

Gillibrand as well as Congressman Pat Ryan, for their dedication to ensuring federal agencies are in a position to supply these much-needed funds.”

Fire Chief Joseph Franco said,

“This grant will result in a more advanced, effective, and safer Fire Department which will add

to the continuing efforts of providing the best service possible to the community and residents of the city,”

Franco thanked Deputy Chief Vincent Parise for working with members of the city

administration team to apply for the grant. Through that process, the city also was able to secure an economic hardship waiver and, as a result, does not have to contribute the 10 percent cost-share portion that typically would be required for this grant.

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County

Firewood Rules In NY State You Should Know