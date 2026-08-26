A teenager and an elderly man were killed in an early morning two-car crash in Ulster County.

State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on August 23, at 6:47 a.m., on Route 28 in the town of Olive, Ulster County.

According to police, a 2024 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on State Route 28 when, "for unknown reasons, it crossed into the eastbound lane of travel" and hit a 2021 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Philip F Jacobus, 72, of New York, NY, head on.

After the crash, the driver and sole occupant of the 2024 Chevrolet, Peter B. Bonenfant, 19, of Smithtown, was extricated from the vehicle.

Bonenfant received lifesaving measures at the scene and was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

Jacobus was also extricated from the Mercedes-Benz and received lifesaving measures at the scene. He was initially transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston and was later transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.