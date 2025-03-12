New York State Grants Downtown Poughkeepsie $10 Million

The Poughkeepsie area has seen a lot of growth over the last few months. And while change may not be happening as quickly as some may have hoped, a new grant from the state has just been set aside to help revitalize downtown Poughkeepsie.

Both Governor Kathy Hochul and Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers shared press releases and social media posts about how Poughkeepsie scored $10 million and what that money is to be used for.

Poughkeepsie's Evolution

Last year, a couple of the changes around the City of Poughkeepsie included massive road work projects, discussions of developing a Business Development District, approving Good Cause Eviction Protections, and clearing debris from open lots to prevent hidden encampments and bolster mental health treatment.

Now, Poughkeepsie is about to be equipped with a massive $10 million to continue efforts to revitalize the area.

Governor Hochul Picks Poughkeepsie

Governor Kathy Hochul shared a press release on Tuesday, March 11th, sharing the news that Poughkeepsie, Nyack and Dobbs Ferry would each be awarded revitalization money. Poughkeepsie received the most this round at $10 million with Nyack and Dobbs Ferry each being granted $4.5 million.

The money is a combination of New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the NY Forward Program.

According to the press release,

"Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply."

What Will Poughkeepsie Do with the $10 Million?

According to Governor Hochul, Poughkeepsie was selected because it's a commercial, transportation, and entertainment hub, even citing the Mid-Hudson Civic Center, the Bardavon, and the Chance Theater.

Local leaders including Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers met with local leaders on Tuesday to celebrate the new $10 million initiative.

Exact specifics on what the $10 million will be used for have yet to be released, but according to the City of Poughkeepsie,

"This money can go to various development projects, streetscape improvements, facade renovations and much more in the downtown area."

Former mayor and current state senator Rob Rolison was in attendance at Tuesday's gathering and shared,

"I’ve seen firsthand the dedication it takes to build a stronger, more vibrant city...This investment will help transform our downtown into a thriving hub for businesses, residents and visitors alike. I’m proud to work alongside Mayor Yvonne Flowers and our state and local partners to continue moving Poughkeepsie forward."

