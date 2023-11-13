Dispensary and Wing Restaurant Coming to Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

Pretty soon you'll be able to smoke up and take care of the munchies at the same Hudson Valley location.

There has been lots of criticism over the rollout of recreational marijuana in New York State. Although it's been legal since March 31 of 2021, most New Yorkers say that they don't even know where they can go to score legal pot.

Restrictions on who can grow plants and how many can be cultivated as well as more regulations on who is allowed to apply for a license to sell it have led to a snail's-paced rollout of legalized weed in New York State.

Finally, it appears that there's been some progress here in the Hudson Valley. A new business is being proposed on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that would sell recreational marijuana at a very convenient location.

Route 9 Pot Shop Proposal Before Poughkeepsie Town Board

The new store is called Dutchess Roots. The business describes itself as the "Hudson Valley's premiere cannabis dispensary" and has the motto of "Elevate. Educate. Integrate." Now, I'm not stoned enough to understand what that means but according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board, Dutchess Roots is proposing a 2,762-square-foot cannabis retail dispensary on Route 9.

The shop is being planned for South Road Crossing, which is already home to Jersey Mike's, Smoothie King, Buff City Soap and Sleep Number. Phase two of this already busy shopping area is currently under construction.

Wings and Pot at South Road Crossing

In addition to Dutchess Roots, a Wing Stop is already committed to the shopping area that will be anchored by a Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel. The Poughkeepsie Planning Board will be conducting a site plan and architectural review of Dutchess Roots this Thursday, November 16. It's unclear how long it will take for the business to open after being approved.

