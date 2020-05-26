Poughkeepsie Begins Marking City Transect Bicycle Route

The City of Poughkeepsie will begin painting shared lane markings, known as "sharrows" along the City Transect Bicycle Route on Wednesday.

The City Transect route follows New York State Bicycle Route 9 as it crosses through the city of Poughkeepsie, starting at Hooker Avenue on the southern end and heading northwest until finishing on Delafield Street near Marist College.

Sharrows consist of a cyclist stick figure and chevron painted in the middle of the street, and they are part of a suite of bicycle-related actions the city is considering in order to create a friendlier environment for cyclists.

While sharrows do not physically separate cyclists from traffic, they do signify cyclists' right to ride in the street while alerting motorists that they may encounter people on bicycles. Sharrows also act as wayfinding, providing clear directions for cyclists to follow a route.

The City of Poughkeepsie Department of Public Works crews will begin marking the route at the southern end of Hooker Avenue on Wednesday morning, working on one lane at a time.

Motorists and cyclists may encounter temporary lane closures. Work is expected to be completed by the week of June 1.

