Postal Carrier Robbed In Poughkeepsie, New York, $50,000 Reward Offered

Do you recognize these men? They allegedly robbed a United States Postal Carrier in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, February 18th.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is reporting that a United States Postal Servier letter carrier was robbed in Dutchess County. The USPIS is hoping that someone might recognize the men pictured below as they might have been involved in the robbery.

Letter Carrier Robbed in Poughkeepsie

The alleged robbery happened in the vicinity of Garden Street and High Street in Poughkeepsie at around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 18th. Authorities haven't said what was stolen or if the letter carrier was injured in the robbery but have released pictures of the men they would like to speak to regarding the robbery.

A $50,000 Reward is Offered!

Take a good look at the two suspects above, they are described as two African American males between 5'6'' and 5' 10 inches tall. Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, one white and the other dark colored. The USPIS is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects who robbed the USPS letter carrier.

How to Report Information

If you have any information on the robbery or recognize the suspects, authorities are reminding folks "TAKE NO ACTION TO TRY AND APPREHEND THESE SUSPECTS YOURSELF". Please call them at 1-877-876-2455 (say Law Enforcement when prompted) and reference case number 3976805. All calls will be kept strictly confidential.

When more information is available regarding the robbery and when any arrests are made we will update this article with all available information.

