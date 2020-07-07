Popular Yankee Song Dedicated To Legendary H.V. Radio Personality

The 2020 baseball season is starting to ramp up and a well known Hudson Valley musician has just released the 25th-anniversary edition of his popular 'Yankee Song'.

This season will undoubtedly be unlike any is the past due to the pandemic but things will get back to normal at some point. In the meantime, it's ok to reminisce about the ballpark.

The original Yankee Song was written in 1998 as part of our sister station WPDH's morning show by Vito Petroccitto, Mike Colvin, and Mark Cooper. The song is dedicated to the legendary 'Coop's' memory as he passed away a few years ago.

The morning it originally aired, it was heard by Bob Pelligrino who was operations manager for Yankee Stadium at the time, on his way to work. The song became a 'good luck charm' for the team and they played it before every game in the clubhouse both at home and on the road.

The 'Yankee Song' was recorded locally at Mark Dann Recording in Woodstock and Studio 1061 in Gardiner and features a dynamic group of musicians. The video was produced by Petunia Productions and features Petroccitto along with Colvin as his well-liked '40's man' character.

Vito Petroccitto-Guitar/Vocals

Randy Ciarlante-Drums

Mark Dann-Bass

Keith Slattery-Keyboards

Jeff Belding-Banjo

Sam Newsome-Trombone

Kim “Doc” Nicholas-Trumpet

