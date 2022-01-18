Popular Woodstock Youth Ice Fishing Derby is Back for 2022

Does your kid have a favorite winter sport? We’re always trying to get the kids away from the computer and television screens and outside for a little fresh air and healthy old fashioned fun. Here’s a great chance for you to introduce your children to the sport of ice fishing. Yes, ice fishing.

The Wittenberg Sportsmen’s Club is holding a Youth Ice Fishing Derby at WSC Pond 90 on Montoma Lane in Woodstock on Saturday, Feb 5, from 8AM - 1PM. This ice fishing derby will be geared for anyone 18 and younger. If you and your kids have never tried ice fishing before, this would be a great time to give it a try. Whether you want to do some ice fishing or you'd rather just enjoy the great outdoors around a campfire, bring the family for a great day of fun.

There will be good food available, and prizes for the biggest fish caught and more. Bait will be available as well as limited tip ups to those that would like to give it a try and don't have equipment. And one of the best parts? There is absolutely no entry fee for the Youth Ice Fishing Derby. The Wittenberg Sportsmen’s Club is doing this to inspire kids to get involved in the ice fishing sport. How cool is that?

Sign in for the Youth Ice Fishing Derby begins at the fish shanty at 8AM on Saturday, Feb. 5. This event will only be held if the ice is safe, so make sure you check the WSC website for updates.

