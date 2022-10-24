Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.

Soon after, the Krupa Bros started selling these pierogi in Ulster County, with the eventual goal of opening up a shop of their own. And it all happened in just two short years. When you have a vision and an outstanding product, that can actually happen. Just ask Kyle and Tyler. But that's not the end of this happy story.

Krupa Bros. Pierogi News

I was back on Facebook just the other day when I read some amazing news from Krupa Bros Pierogi Company. Especially exciting for me and other people who live on the east side of the Hudson River. Krupa Bros. Pierogi will be available by the dozen for the first time ever here in Dutchess County. And not just anywhere either. The pierogi will be available at my favorite grocery store, Adams Fairacre Farms on Rte 44 in Poughkeepsie. Yay!

Adams will be carrying Krupa Bros Pierogis starting this week, and they’ll be available in 6 amazing flavors. These aren’t your run of the mill grocery store pierogi from the freezer. If you never had a Krupa Bros Pierogi and you live in Dutchess County, get to Adams Fairacre Farms this week to check it out. And don’t forget about their store at 23 W Strand in Kingston.

