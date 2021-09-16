Popular Pierogi Company Opening a Hudson Valley Location

I’m not sure when it happened, but pierogi have become a wildly popular food. I feel as if I’ve always known about the deliciousness of pierogi, but now the rest of the world has caught up. When I was a kid, you could get pierogi with potato and cheese, but that was about it. Pierogi have come a long way since I was a kid, and they’re anything but boring.

Lately, I’ve been reading a lot about Krupa Bros Pierogi Company. I see them getting rave reviews on Facebook, and I knew that they are out of Connecticut but you can get their product in the Kingston area. Well, I just found out that they are opening a kitchen in Kingston, which means they’ll be more accessible. I reached out to Krupa Bros, and what an interesting story they have.

The Krupa Brothers are twins Kyle and Tyler, who started the company in Oct. 2020 with a $6,000 inheritance. They started making pierogi in their grandma's kitchen as very young children and always had a love for it, so you know this is the real thing. Krupa Bros Pierogi Company started in a shared kitchen in Connecticut. Over the last 11 months they've worked only 2 days a week while still working full time to get the company off the ground with the goal of moving it to New York. And they will soon be opening a kitchen in Kingston. Goal!

Right now you can find the frozen Krupa Bros Pierogi at Adams Fairacre Farms in Lake Katrine, Damn Good Honey Farm in Kerhonkson, and on the menu at the Anchor in Kingston. But once they open their new kitchen, that list is going to expand and we’ll see a lot more of it in our local stores. Flavors like caramelized onion, cheddar, broccoli/cheddar, jalapeno/cheddar, and farmers cheese. Yum.

Congratulations to Krupa Bros for working so hard, reaching their goal of coming to the Hudson Valley, and tempting our taste buds with delicious pierogi.

