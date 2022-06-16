Popular Repair Cafe Returning to Kingston, and It’s Free

Do you have broken stuff that you just can’t bear to part with? Stuff that you would fix if you knew how to? There just might be some hope for your beloved treasures, and it won’t cost you anything at all. How about bringing it to the Repair Cafe? The Repair Cafe will help you fix your broken items, and it’s great for the environment because it puts those things back into use.

Repair Cafe Coming to Ulster County, NY

There is a Repair cafe coming to Kingston next month. It will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 11 AM - 3 PM in Gaise Hall at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on the corner of Wurts and Rodgers Streets in downtown Kingston. The Repair Cafe is totally free, and here’s how it works. You bring your broken items to the Cafe and with the help of volunteer Repair Coaches, you fix them. It’s that easy.

What does the Repair Cafe fix? All sorts of things. Lamps, small appliances like toasters, vacuums, clothes, clocks, dolls, small furniture, jewelry, digital devices, and more. You can even get your old tools sharpened at the Repair Cafe. Not only do your treasures get fixed, but you’ll also learn how to fix things yourself. And it’s free.

There are so many great reasons to take advantage of the Repair Cafe in Kingston. Your items get fixed, you’re being green by fixing your stuff rather than buying new stuff, so you reduce waste, you learn how to fix things, and you’re part of a cool community event. It’s a win/win.

