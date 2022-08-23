Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September.

For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.

Oktoberfest celebrations are held in various cities all over the world each year, modeled after the original Oktoberfest held in Munich. The Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture, with the Munich event having been held since 1810.

Where and When is Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest? What Can One Expect?

The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is held on the Germania Hall festival grounds at 51 Old Degarmo Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY the weekend of Sept. 9-11. The cost of the event is $5 each day, and kids 16 and under are free. There is also a $1 off Veterans/Military discount. Parking is free. It's a fun weekend for the whole family with German music, dancers, and entertainment. Plus, great food like pretzels and bratwurst, and of course plenty of beer!

How Can One Get Tickets to Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest?

For tickets and other event info, check out the Germania of Poughkeepsie website here. See you at Oktoberfest!