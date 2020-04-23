Popular Poughkeepsie K & D Deli Location Closes Down

A well known K & D Deli location has closed down in Poughkeepsie. Located across from Marist College at 264 North Road, people in the area will have to go elsewhere for their 'big bird' sandwiches.

Popular with local residents, medical professionals, and students from Marist, they closed their doors for the last time on April 18th at 6 PM according to a post on social media.

The good news is there are two other K & D Deli locations to continue to support. They've been in business 36 years and plan to continue at their Taft Avenue location in Poughkeepsie and Violet Avenue location in Hyde Park.

The team at K & D Deli has been very generous during the COVID-19 pandemic, having served over 1,000 bagged lunches to local school children between all of their locations. The K & D locations remain open for pick-up and are offering delivery until 3 PM.

