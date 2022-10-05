Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years

A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing it's doors this month.

It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close it's doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.

For anyone that lives in the Pleasant Valley, NY area, G.E. Masten Feeds has been the go-to place for pet food and supplies along with lawn and garden supplies. The family-run business was established in 1981 by Don and Pam Cady. One can't miss the giant red building at 1 West Road in Pleasant Valley. It acts sorta as a landmark in town, and having spent some years as a resident in Pleasant Valley at one time, it was always a convenient spot to visit to pick up necessities for the pups. Like many small, family-run businesses, online competition such as Chewy, and individual shopping habits in general has changed the landscape, making it much more difficult to survive these days. Increasing prices and product shortages also factor in.

G.E. Masten Feeds Closing

G.E. Masten Feed Store took to social media this week to thank their loyal customers over the years and to announce that the popular Pleasant Valley store would be closing it's doors on Oct. 15. They also stated that with the help of the Salt Point Fire Company, they plan to continue the annual tradition of pet pictures with Santa known as Santa Paws. We wish the Cady Family well, and their store is gonna be very much missed.

"We want to thank you for your continued support and loyalty over the years. We would not have been in business for as long as we have without that support. It has meant the world to us to have been chosen by you to take care of your most precious pets and animals over the years.

Thank you," Pam, Matt & The Cady Family

