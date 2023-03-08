Popular New Paltz Business Sold, But This Time It’s Good News

We've had too many stories about local businesses being put up for sale, but this time the story has a happy ending.

The Hudson Valley appears to be in a constant state of change. Legendary businesses that have been around for decades continue to close down or be put on sale. Many of these shops and restaurants have been family owned and have served generations of customers.

Just this week we learned that the original owner of J&F Pizza in Newburgh is putting his restaurant on the market after a half-century of serving up slices. Another Orange County business is also changing hands. Jim Loughran, the owner of Loughran's Irish Pub sold the Hudson Valley's "happiest bar" after running operations for over 35 years.

Another popular Hudson Valley business has just changed hands, but this time instead of ending the business, the sale is going to help keep it going.

New Paltz Properties New Paltz Properties loading...

New Paltz Properties announced that a business at 185 Main Street in New Paltz sold on Monday. The 1,350-square-foot building has been on the market for $750,000. Built in 1965, the building sits on just under a quarter acre in a high-traffic area of the village.

Currently the home of Fleet Service Center, the building would be an attractive investment for someone looking to take advantage of the tourist-friendly area. Located between the New York State Thruway and many of the popular destinations in the Village of New Paltz, the property could have been purchased and repurposed as another type of business.

New Paltz Properties New Paltz Properties loading...

According to New Paltz Properties, the building has been purchased by Eli, the current owner/operator of the Fleet Service Center auto repair business. The realtor who represented the seller said that the business owner purchased the building in order to continue his business, calling it "great news for all of his loyal customers."

