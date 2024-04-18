Menu item was a fan-favorite before being discontinued in 2020.

McDonald's is the world's largest fast food restaraunt chain, serving over 69 million customers daily in over 100 countries. McDonald's is best known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and french fries of course, but what about breakfast?

I've had breakfast at McDonald's over the years on occasion. Love the Egg McMuffin and the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. The Big Breakfast I've ordered in the past too, with the egss and hotcakes, sausagen hasg browns and biscuit. One thing I used to order as well for breakfast and had totally forgotten about was the breakfast bagel, in fact, I didn't even relaize they had been discontinued since 2020. Well, now they are back. You can once again order a Steak, Egg and Chese Bagel!

Breakfast Bagels Return to McDonald's

It's being reported that McDonald's is bringing back the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel and the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel in certain markets. New York Post reports that thousands of McDonald’s locations have put bagels back on the menu. “Though Bagel Sandwiches are not available nationwide, they are a regional offering and currently available at participating McDonald’s in select markets,” a spokesperson said. The bagels began appearing on menus quietly last year in just a couple of markets, but they had “phenomenal success” and now “everyone wants to replicate that,” a franchisee added.

A public spreadheet lists locations from New York to California, as more and more McDonald’s customers seek out the bagels. Check out the spreadsheet here to see where in the Hudson Valley you can get your favorite McDonald's breakfast bagels, and keep an eye out for more locations soon.

