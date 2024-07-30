The River to Ridge trail in New Paltz provides visitors with sweeping views of one of the most recognizable landmarks in Ulster County, the Shawangunk Ridge.

The mostly flat trail is ideal for a casual stroll, birding hiking, biking, and much more.

View of the Shawangunk Mountains from the River to Ridge trail in New Paltz, NY

It was made possible by the Open Space Institute in a partnership with the Butler Conservation Fund and Mohonk Preserve to highlight how "protected land not only safeguards our natural resources and provides terrific recreational opportunities but how it can also strengthen communities and support local economies."

New Features Being Added to the R2R Trail in New Paltz

As an Ulster County resident, I frequently spend my after-work hours jogging on the River to Ridge. Recently, I, like many residents who frequent the trail, noticed a bunch of new wooden posts along the trail.

N. Wagner

My first thought was that the new posts would be mile markers like the ones you see along the rail trail. However, I quickly noticed that the posts seemed to be different lengths apart.

Once I saw others in the New Paltz community also had no idea what the posts would be for, I decided to reach out to the Open Space Institute directly and get some answers.

What Are the New Posts For on the River to Ridge Trail?

According to Open Space Institute's Director of Communications, Siobhan Gallagher Kent, the posts will not be mile markers as many speculated.

The new wooden posts along the trail will be used for brand-new signage. This new signage will include updated interpretive signs and trail signs. Typically, interpretive signs give more background about a certain area on things like the natural fauna or history of the location.

View of the Shawangunk Mountains from the River to Ridge trail in New Paltz, NY

When Will New Signs Be Installed?

Trail visitors can expect to see the new signs in the fall according to Kent, just in time for the popular leaf-peeping season in the Hudson Valley. And boy is the R2R trail a great place to catch some autumn views.

