It seems that everybody loves cookies. And a growing number of people are discovering that they love adult beverages other than beer and wine. What if you could combine the two? Done.

The newly opened Hudson House and Distillery on Route 9W in West Park has teamed up with Annie’s Cooky Jar to bring us two of our favorite things in one delicious cookie. If you thought you were too old to enjoy cookies, think again. These are adult cookies for fans of adult beverages.

The Hudson House and Distillery is one of the Hudson Valley’s newest destinations. It’s not just a distillery. It is a former monastery that sits right on the Hudson River in Ulster County. Beautiful Grounds with some of the best views around. Not only does the Hudson House and Distillery hold their own events, you can actually book it for a private event. And their Black Creek Bourbons and Ryes have been selling like hot cakes, so you know it’s good. And they've got a master chef, too. To find out more about the Hudson House and Distillery, their products and events, visit the website.

And Annie’s Cooky Jar? Annie’s is a natural, small batch cookie company out of Ulster Park. They started back in 2006 as a wholesaler selling to local shops. Now you can order cookies online and they’ll be shipped right to your door. They’ve come a long way in just a few years. To read all about Annie’s Cooky Jar and to see and order their cookies, visit their website.

