Popular Hudson Valley Diner Serves Its Last Meal

As if we haven’t lost enough restaurants since the pandemic started, now comes the news that one of the most popular diners in the Newburgh area will be closing its doors as of today. The Valley Diner on Route 9W in the Middlehope area of the Town of Newburgh has had several different names through the years, but the diner itself has been there for as long as I can remember.

I actually ate at the Valley Diner a few months ago, and I left there thinking that it’s one of the best that’s been in that building. The food was fresh and plentiful, and the prices were fair. Which makes this news even more sad and surprising. But sure enough, they made the official announcement yesterday on their Facebook page. The statement didn’t actually say why they decided to close after 6 successful years, but it did come with some good news, too.

The good news is that the owners have decided to concentrate on a new and exciting venture. They will be focusing on their new place called Brix Gastropub, and it's right up the road from the current Valley Diner location. So, they are staying in the neighborhood. Brix Gastropub will offer expanded hours and a new menu. They will also continue to cater your affairs, including weddings and baby and bridal showers.

They say when one door closes another opens, and this is literally the case here. We want to wish the owners good luck in their new business, even though we will miss the Valley Diner.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿