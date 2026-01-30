Pop In Laundry will be holding a grand opening event this weekend with prizes and giveaways.

Laundromats, or self-service laundries, are essential high-tech, and often 24/7 facilities providing commercial-grade washing and drying for public use, catering to people without in-home machines or those cleaning bulky items.

Modern laundromats typically use apps or card payments, offering faster, large-capacity machines, while traditional, or "coin-op" locations, require quarters. They are considered recession-proof, high-return businesses.

Laundromats in Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley offer a mix of modern self-service, wash-and-fold, and pickup/delivery options, with top-rated spots like We've Got Your Sock (4.6 stars), Mike's Laundromat, and Stay Fresh Laundry often recommended. Most operate daily, featuring large-capacity washers and dryers, with some offering amenities like free coffee or 24-hour service.

Pop In Laundry, located at 51 Burnett Blvd in Poughkeepsie, NY, is a modern, clean, and bright laundromat that opened this month (January 2026). It offers self-service, high-capacity Huebsch machines (22 washers, 23 dryers) and a professional wash-and-fold service, featuring a cashless, card-based system. The facility is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Key details about Pop In Laundry include:

Location: Situated at 51 Burnett Boulevard, adjacent to the Stop & Shop.

Services: Offers both self-service and commercial laundry solutions for local businesses.

Technology & Amenities: Utilizes a card payment system (Laundroworks). The facility provides free Wi-Fi, ample seating, and vended snacks/supplies.

Operating Hours: Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Features: Designed to be a comfortable, safe, and modern environment, aiming to make laundry quick and stress-free.

The locally-owned laundromat is designed to serve res idents and businesses with a modern,, high-tech approach to laundry.

Grand Opening Pop In Laundry Poughkeepsie

Grand opening Pop In Laundry at 51 Burnett Blvd Poughkeepsie in Plaza 44 (Stop & Shop Plaza) Saturday, Jan. 31 Noon to 4pm will feature free food and giveaways including bikes, tv's and laundry cards. Don't miss it!

